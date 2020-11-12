      Weather Alert

Wear Orange to Work Thursday for Hunger Awareness

Jim Michaels
Nov 12, 2020 @ 3:54am
Courtesy Stark County Hunger Task Force

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 70,000 people in Stark County are dealing with food insecurity.

It’s the kind of information the county’s Hunger Task Force is putting out there, with Hunger Awareness Day on Thursday.

Executive Director Maureen Kampman says the need has increased at the organization’s 30-plus pantries, but fortunately so has the willingness to give in order to help.

They feed 31,000 people with a bag of groceries each month

They ask that you wear orange on Thursday.

It’s the color of Hunger Awareness.

The best way to help the task force is with a monetary donation.

They can purchase up to seven pounds of food for each dollar donated.

Donate online at starkhunger.org.

Or text HUNGER2020 to 443-21.

Or send a check to P.O. Box 20941, Canton, OH 44701.

