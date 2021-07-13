WEATHER ALERT: Flash Flood Warning for Much of Stark Until 7:30 Tuesday Evening
Flooding from heavy rain in the Belden Village area (Courtesy Jordan Miller News and Amanda and Joshua Parr)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for central Stark County including Canton, Massillon, North Canton, Hartville and Louisville.
It’s also in effect for Portage County until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service says one to two inches of rain fell over about an hour-and-a-half period on Tuesday afternoon, flooding small streams, urban areas, streets.
The remainder of Stark County including Canal Fulton, Alliance, Brewster and Waynesburg is under a Flood Advisory until 6 p.m.