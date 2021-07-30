      Weather Alert

Weather Service Crews to Check Nearby Likely Tornado Damage

Jim Michaels
Jul 30, 2021 @ 6:43am
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Survey crews from the National Weather Service will be out in a couple of east central Ohio counties including Carroll on Friday.

They’ll be determining whether damage from a storm Thursday afternoon was caused by a tornado.

That looks to be the case in Wintersville in Jefferson County, where over two dozen homes were damaged.

Reports from Carroll County include a chimney blown off a house near Mechanicstown.

There were also trees and poles down along Route 39 near Eckley.

