Weather Service Crews to Check Nearby Likely Tornado Damage
(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Survey crews from the National Weather Service will be out in a couple of east central Ohio counties including Carroll on Friday.
They’ll be determining whether damage from a storm Thursday afternoon was caused by a tornado.
That looks to be the case in Wintersville in Jefferson County, where over two dozen homes were damaged.
Reports from Carroll County include a chimney blown off a house near Mechanicstown.
There were also trees and poles down along Route 39 near Eckley.