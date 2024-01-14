UPDATE: Wind Chills Remain Low for Rest of Sunday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from now until 12 noon on Monday.

Stark, Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties are in the advisory area that includes a good part of the state.

(Revised forecast) The National Weather Service says wind chill values will be as low as -13 in Stark County and Portage County on Sunday afternoon.

They predict -14 in Summit.

They’ll be as low as -16 in Wayne County on Sunday.

The weather service says wind chills will be around -7 or -8 Sunday night through Monday morning.

A few churches had cancelled services for Sunday.

