Weather Summary for Meteorological Summer: Warm, Very Dry

People sit near the pond and enjoy the sunshine in West Park as temperatures flirted with 60 degrees again, Friday, Feb. 18, 2011 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – August ends up like the other two months in Meteorological Summer, warm and very dry.

The temperature averaged 74 degrees last month, which is nearly two degrees above normal.

And there was only 1.65 inches of rain.

Temps were one to two degrees above normal in June and July as well, with a 4.38 inch precipitation deficit for the season.

Meteorological Fall started on September 1.