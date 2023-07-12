Webb Space Telescope Reveals Moment Of Stellar Birth, Dramatic Close-Up Of 50 Baby Stars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The Webb Space Telescope is marking one year of cosmic photographs with one of its best yet.

NASA unveiled the latest snapshot Wednesday, revealing the dramatic close-up of 50 young stars at the moment of birth.

This star-forming region is 390 light-years away.

The cloud complex is relatively small and quiet yet full of illuminated gases, jets of hydrogen and even dense cocoons of dust with the delicate beginnings of even more stars.

The young stars appear to be no bigger than our sun.

Scientists say the breathtaking shot provides the best clarity yet of this brief phase of a star’s life.