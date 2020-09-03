Website: Canton-Massillon #7 for Cost-of-Living-Adjusted Median Income for Millennial Females
If you're a woman in the millennial age range, don't move out of town for a better-paying job.
Statistics put together by the credit-assist website Self Financial indicate the Canton-Massillon metro area is 7th best for cost-of-living-adjusted median income for millennial women in mid-sized metros, at $41,600 annually.
Ann Arbor Michigan is tops, Akron is 5th best.