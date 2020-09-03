      Weather Alert

Website: Canton-Massillon #7 for Cost-of-Living-Adjusted Median Income for Millennial Females

Jim Michaels
Sep 3, 2020 @ 4:51am

SANTA MONICA< California (News Talk 1480 WHBC) - If you're a woman in the millennial age range, don't move out of town for a better-paying job. Statistics put together by the credit-assist website Self Financial indicate the Canton-Massillon metro area is 7th best for cost-of-living-adjusted median income for millennial women in mid-sized metros, at $41,600 annually.

Ann Arbor Michigan is tops, Akron is 5th best.

