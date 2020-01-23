Website: Ohio’s Favorite New Years Resolution: Planet Fitness

      Weather Alert

Jim Michaels
Jan 23, 2020 @ 6:22am
FILE - In this April 13, 2010 file photo, women exercise on machines in a gym in central London. January, the start of New Year's resolution month, sees a healthy uptick in sign-ups at gyms and specialized studios offering such things as Pilates, kickboxing and yoga. But money-saving expert Andrea Woroch in Bakersfield, California, said recent statistics show 67 percent of people who join don't use their memberships at all. (AP Photo/Sang Tan, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most of the country was thinking “crossfit”, but Ohio was among five states going with Planet Fitness.

Online insurance information-provider termlife2go used Google searches on New Years Eve and News Years Day to take a stab at what people’s plans were for weight loss for 2020.

Here;s termlife2go’s complete New Years resolution list.

