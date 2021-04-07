Wednesday High Temp Could Break Record
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday looks to be a record-breaker.
The forecast high according to AccuWeather is 83 degrees.
That would break the current record high for the date of 82 set back in 1929.
Tuesday’s high at the Akron Canton Airport was 78.
It was not a record-breaker.