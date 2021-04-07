      Weather Alert

Wednesday High Temp Could Break Record

Jim Michaels
Apr 7, 2021 @ 4:56am
Carrying his jacket in his hand, a man with a suit wipes his brow as he walks along Market Street in the afternoon heat Friday, July 22, 2011, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday looks to be a record-breaker.

The forecast high according to AccuWeather is 83 degrees.

That would break the current record high for the date of 82 set back in 1929.

Tuesday’s high at the Akron Canton Airport was 78.

It was not a record-breaker.

