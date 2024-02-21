News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Wednesday is Tax Day for Stark Property Owners

By Jim Michaels
February 21, 2024 8:38AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s Tax Day in Stark County on Wednesday.

Your First Half Real Estate Taxes are due by the end of the day.

And the treasurer’s office has a new 24/7 drop box outside the county office building in downtown Canton for late filers.

There’s also a larger drop box inside the building, subject to normal business hours.

There are payment kiosks at BMV offices in North Canton and Alliance and the AAA title office in Massillon.

There are ways to pay online as well.

The county is charging more than $200 million in Real Estate Taxes for this collection.

