Wednesday Rain Pushes November Precipitation Numbers Above Average

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not only is most of Stark County now out of Drought Watch, the month of November saw above-normal rain at the Akron Canton Airport weather station.

That’s thanks to Wednesday’s .94 inches of rain, making it three and a quarter inches for the month.

Peak wind gust at the airport was 43 miles an hour on Wednesday.

There were a few power outages mainly in the city of Canton Wednesday afternoon.

They were quickly restored.