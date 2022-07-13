Wednesday Service for Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a day for family, friends and others who’ve learned about Jayland Walker from his untimely death to come together for a final goodbye.

The 25-year-old will be laid to rest following a 2 p.m. funeral at the Akron Civic Theater downtown.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The family had asked that citywide protests be suspended for the day.

Walker suffered 60 gunshot wounds as a group of officers fired after he refused to raise his hands and made a threatening move, according to police.

BCI is investigating.

