WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 1800+ New Cases, 10% of State Now Fully Vaccinated
(April Wilson)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 1800 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 41 of them out of Stark County.
Ohio continues closing in on the million case mark, while the county is close to 30,000 total cases.
The Ohio Department of Health says 10-percent of Ohioans have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed March 10
Ohio: 983,486 cases (+1868),
17,662 deaths
Stark: 29,723 cases (+41),
829 deaths