      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 1800+ New Cases, 10% of State Now Fully Vaccinated

Jim Michaels
Mar 10, 2021 @ 2:41pm
(April Wilson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 1800 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 41 of them out of Stark County.

Ohio continues closing in on the million case mark, while the county is close to 30,000 total cases.

The Ohio Department of Health says 10-percent of Ohioans have now been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Here are the Wednesday numbers:

Wed March 10

Ohio: 983,486 cases (+1868),
17,662 deaths

Stark: 29,723 cases (+41),
829 deaths

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Shooting at Man, Daughter in Massillon Front Yard
Canton Man Gets 22 Years for Selling Drugs Out of Car
More Than 55 Stark Vaccine Locations, Not Including Smaller Pharmacies
Arrests Made in Huge Rash of Car Window Smash-Ins in Canton