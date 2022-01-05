      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 19,000+ New Cases, Have We Peaked?

Jim Michaels
Jan 5, 2022 @ 2:50pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Have we reached the peak of this latest spike in coronavirus cases?

The state reported 19,750 new cases on Wednesday.

That is down from the 20,000=plus cases reported three of the last eight days.

Stark County had 657 of those cases.

Over 6400 Ohioans are now hospitalized with the virus.

Here are your Wednesday numbers:

Wed Jan 5

Ohio: 2,112,824 cases (+19,750)

Stark: 66,609 cases (+657)

Across the state: 6457 current hospitalizations

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
SCSO: Canton Man Arrested in Connection With Bethlehem Shooting
CPD: Seconds After New Year Begins, Canton Police Officer Forced to Shoot Man Firing Gun
Canton Settles Two Labor Contracts, Approves Temporary 2022 Budget
THURSDAY UPDATE: More Big Numbers, Record High for Stark Daily Cases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On