WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 19,000+ New Cases, Have We Peaked?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Have we reached the peak of this latest spike in coronavirus cases?
The state reported 19,750 new cases on Wednesday.
That is down from the 20,000=plus cases reported three of the last eight days.
Stark County had 657 of those cases.
Over 6400 Ohioans are now hospitalized with the virus.
Here are your Wednesday numbers:
Wed Jan 5
Ohio: 2,112,824 cases (+19,750)
Stark: 66,609 cases (+657)
Across the state: 6457 current hospitalizations