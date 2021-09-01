WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 7100 New Cases, With Asterisk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s daily coronavirus case numbers sound worse than they are.
The 7100 cases reported by the Department of Health include just over a thousand cases from August 15-25 that were delayed due to a lab testing issue.
188 of those 7100 cases were from Stark County.
Statewide hospitalizations are now over 2500.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed Sept 1:
Ohio: 1,228,002 cases (+7102)
Stark: 36,824 cases (+188)
*** the figures include 1,021 cases not included in earlier counts.
Across the state: 2,566 hospitalizations