WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 7100 New Cases, With Asterisk

Jim Michaels
Sep 1, 2021 @ 3:24pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s daily coronavirus case numbers sound worse than they are.

The 7100 cases reported by the Department of Health include just over a thousand cases from August 15-25 that were delayed due to a lab testing issue.

188 of those 7100 cases were from Stark County.

Statewide hospitalizations are now over 2500.

Here are the Wednesday numbers:

Wed Sept 1:
Ohio: 1,228,002 cases (+7102)

Stark: 36,824 cases (+188)
*** the figures include 1,021 cases not included in earlier counts.

Across the state: 2,566 hospitalizations

