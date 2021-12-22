WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Another Pandemic High for Statewide Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another record-breaking day for new coronavirus cases reported in Ohio.
The state health department says the Wednesday number was 12,864.
Stark County had 378 of those cases, the county’s highest daily number since early January.
Hospitalizations across the state remain steady at just under 4800.
Here are your Wednesday numbers:
Wed Dec 22
Ohio: 1,880,588 cases (+12,864)
Stark: 58,705 cases (+378)
Across the state: 4778 current hospitalizations