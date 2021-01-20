WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Cases Creep Back Up, But Hospitalizations Way Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After two days worth of new cases under 5,000, the number of daily Ohio cases for Wednesday hit 6300.
But the news from the hospitalization front continues to be good.
The number of patients admitted for COVID on Wednesday was 3500, down from a peak of over 5300 in mid-December.
Here is the Wednesday report:
Wed Jan 20
Ohio: 842,433 (6378),
10,409 deaths (+73)
Stark: 25,262 cases (+169),
428 deaths (+9)
Vaccinations first dose: 456,131 Ohio (3.9%)