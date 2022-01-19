      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Cases Top 20,000 Again, But Current Hospitalizations Keep Falling

Jim Michaels
Jan 19, 2022 @ 2:20pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s daily count of new coronavirus cases jumped back up over the 20,000 mark again on Wednesday.

Nearly 400 of those cases came from Stark County.

But the good news: current hospitalizations with COVID have dropped below 5900.

Here are your Wednesday numbers:

Wed Jan 19

Ohio: 2,439,205 total cases (+20,483)

Stark: 75,491 total cases (+396)

Across Ohio: 5889 currently hospitalized

