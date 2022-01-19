WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Cases Top 20,000 Again, But Current Hospitalizations Keep Falling
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s daily count of new coronavirus cases jumped back up over the 20,000 mark again on Wednesday.
Nearly 400 of those cases came from Stark County.
But the good news: current hospitalizations with COVID have dropped below 5900.
Here are your Wednesday numbers:
Wed Jan 19
Ohio: 2,439,205 total cases (+20,483)
Stark: 75,491 total cases (+396)
Across Ohio: 5889 currently hospitalized