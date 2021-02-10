WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Curfew Set to Expire, Just Under 3300 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The overnight curfew that has been in place in Ohio since November is expected to be allowed to expire at 12noon on Thursday.
That’s because the state continues to have daily coronavirus hospitalization figures are 2500.
The reported just under 3300 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, with 63 of those cases out of Stark County.
Here are the Wednesday numbers:
Wed Feb 10:
Ohio: 928,631 cases (+3281),
11,856 deaths (+63)
Stark: 28,013 cases (+84),
487 deaths (+13)