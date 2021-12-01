WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Highest Level of Hospitalizations Since January
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hospitals in Ohio are loaded with coronavirus patients once again.
As of Wednesday, 3988 people were hospitalized with COVID.
The last time the figure was that high was in January when over 4000 people were being treated
Another big number of new cases too: over 8900 in Ohio, with 361 out of Stark County.
Here’s the Wednesday report:
Wed Dec 1
Ohio: 1,699,161 cases (+8944)
Stark: 53,155 cases (+361)
Across Ohio: 3988 active hospitalizations