WEDNESDAY UPDATE: More Than 400 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With once exception, the state reported the most new coronavirus cases in over a month on Wednesday.
13 of the new cases were out of Stark County.
The figure of 407 new cases was surpassed on July 1 with 579 cases and on June 8 with 426.
Current hospitalizations were up as well Wednesday, to 288.
Here’s the Wednesday report:
Wed July 14
Ohio: 1,115,242 cases (+407)
Stark: 33,564 cases (+13)
288 active hospitalizations