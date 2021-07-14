      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: More Than 400 New Cases

James Krivanek
Jul 14, 2021 @ 2:36pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With once exception, the state reported the most new coronavirus cases in over a month on Wednesday.

13 of the new cases were out of Stark County.

The figure of 407 new cases was surpassed on July 1 with 579 cases and on June 8 with 426.

Current hospitalizations were up as well Wednesday, to 288.

Here’s the Wednesday report:

Wed July 14

Ohio: 1,115,242 cases (+407)

Stark: 33,564 cases (+13)

288 active hospitalizations

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Man Accused of Passing 'Movie Money' at Hartville Businesses
Canton Police Seek Suspect from Shooting Near Community Center
OSP: Alliance Man Killed in Accident on Richville Drive in Perry
OSP Comments on Recent Rash of 'Overcorrection' Crashes
Connect With Us Listen To Us On