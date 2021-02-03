      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Nearly 4000 New Cases, Vaccinations Surpass Case Total

Jim Michaels
Feb 3, 2021 @ 3:51pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 4000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

That’s the highest figure so far this week, with 129 cases out of Stark County.

As of the Wednesday afternoon report, the number of Ohioans getting their first vaccine shot has surpassed the total case number.

Here is that report:

Wed Feb 3

Ohio: 906,727 cases (+3991),
11,430 deaths (+94)

Stark: 27,331 cases (+129),
466 deaths (same)

Vaccinations first dose in Ohio 908,096

