WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Net Increase of 9700+ Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is reporting a net increase on Wednesday of 9700-plus new coronavirus cases.
The total number of cases actually went up by more than 10,000, but 840 of those cases are being added in on previous dates due to a reporting problem.
That problem was explained Tuesday by the Ohio Department of health.
Meantime, quarterback Baker Mayfield and head coach Kevin Stefanski are among the latest Cleveland Browns to test positive.
Here are your Wednesday numbers:
Wed Dec 15
Ohio: 1,807,539 cases (+10,588) (+9748, excluding 840 older cases)
Stark: 56,833 cases (+214)