WEDNESDAY UPDATE: ODH Reporting Technical Problems With Numbers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Health says its Wednesday case numbers are lower due to technical problems, so the 5400 new reported cases is not a good number.
But the number of deaths was the highest in nearly two weeks at 123, raising the death toll in Ohio due at least in part to COVID to 7,777.
Here are the Wednesday numbers, with an asterisk:
Wed Dec 16 (ODH indicates numbers are lower due to technical problems)
Ohio: 584,766 cases (+5409), 7777 deaths (+123)
Stark: 16,584 cases (+108), 257 deaths (same)