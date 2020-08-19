      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Ohio Case Total Exceeds 110,000

Jim Michaels
Aug 19, 2020 @ 3:05pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s total coronavirus case count is now over the 110,000 mark with 958 new cases on Wednesday.

19 of those are from Stark County.

Governor DeWine hold another virus briefing Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. on News Talk 1480 WHBC and here at whbc.com

An updated coronavirus color-coded county-by-county map will be presented.

Here are the Wednesday numbers and comparisons to yesterday:

Wed Aug 19
Ohio: 110,881 cases (+958), 3907 deaths (+36)
Stark: 2065 cases (+19), 146 deaths (+1)

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire