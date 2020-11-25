      Weather Alert

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: One-Day Record for Number of Deaths

Jim Michaels
Nov 25, 2020 @ 2:20pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s said once a surge in coronavirus case kicks in, it takes a few weeks before the death rate is impacted.

We’re seeing that impact in the latest figures.

Ohio had 156 more deaths reported on Wednesday, a new one-day record.

Stark County recorded nine new deaths, pushing the total to over 200.

Here are all the numbers from Wednesday:

Wed Nov 25 (ODH still working to catch up with the surge in tests)
Ohio: 382,743 cases (+10,835), 6274 deaths (+156)
Stark 9193 cases (+401), 206 deaths (+9)

