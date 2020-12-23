WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Reported Deaths Jump in Stark,
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine gives a coronavirus update on Dec.17, 2020. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not certain why the figure jumped on Wednesday, but ten more deaths were reported from Stark County. making it 270 total deaths since the pandemic began.
147 of those deaths were out of nursing home facilities, according to the state.
Ohio reported 7790 new cases on Wednesday.
Here is Wednesday’s report.
Wed Dec 23
Ohio: 644,822 cases (+7790),
8361 deaths (+109)
Stark: 18,804 cases (+204),
270 deaths (+10)