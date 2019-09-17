Week 3 of the 75th year of Broadcasting High School Football
After 3 weeks of football there are only 5 undefeated teams remaining in Stark County. Good luck to Lake, Perry, Northwest, St. Thomas, and Sandy Valley. Keep the wins coming.
A few players are having a great year thus far.
Running backs Lameir Garrett (McKinley) and Dion Cundiff (Perry). Garrett has 616 yards, 10 touchdown, averaging 7.3 per carry. Cundiff with 489 yards, 7 touchdowns, averaging 8.2 carries.
Quarterbacks Austin Beck (Central) and Colton Jones (Louisville) both have thrown for over 800 yards. Beck with 812 and 5 touchdowns. Jones has thrown for 830 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Receivers Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon) and Davis Burick (Louisville). Wilson-Lamp has 300 yards on 14 receptions, 2 touchdown and averaging 21.4 per catch. Burick has 290 yards, 15 receptions, 3 touchdowns and is averaging 19.0 yards per reception.
Kudos to the player of week, who is Asian Burt from St. Thomas Aquinas. Burt had 3 punt returns for touchdowns in the second quarter alone, with 244 punt return yards (he also caught a pass for a touchdown) leading the Knights to its 3rd win in a row. Note to future coaches, you may consider not punting to him.
Have a great week and see you at a game this weekend.