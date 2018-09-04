Week 3 TV Game Preview

Week #3 of our Aultcare TV Game of the Week takes us to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and our first look at the McKinley Bulldogs. The 2-0 Bulldogs welcome Howard Dilworth Woodson from Washington D.C. (0-1) on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7 PM.

Woodson has played only one game this season, losing last Friday night on the road at Martinsburg, West Virginia 42-6. The Warriors did score first taking an early 6-0 lead. However, Martinsburg would roar back for a 28-6 lead at the half and never looked back. Woodson’s head coach Greg Fuller is in his 17th year at the school.

McKinley coach Dan Reardon is now in his 4th season with the Bulldogs. McKinley opened their season with an impressive 28-14 win at Warren Harding, a game in which they led 28-0 at the half. Then last week in their first home game, the Bulldogs dominated Akron Buchtel 31-6. McKinley totaled 303 yards of offense, 239 of those through the air. After a scoreless first quarter, the Pups scored twice and took a 12-0 lead at the half then finishing with the 25 point win. Bulldogs quarterback Alijah Curtis threw for a pair of touchdowns, a four yard completion to tight end Jasper Robinson and a 56 yarder to wideout Matthew Reardon. McKinley’s defense held the Griffins to just 95 yards rushing on 21 carries, while giving up a meaningless 4th quarter touchdown.

We’ll see if the Bulldogs can remain undefeated this coming Friday night. Join Mark Miller, Frank Cilona, Bob Jeffreys and me for our Aultcare TV Game of the Week from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium