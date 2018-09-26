Week 5 Replay: Perry vs Louisville

AultCare TV Game of the Week airs Fridays beginning at 7pm with Dave Scheetz, Mark Miller, Frank Cilona and Bob Jeffreys! WIVM Channel 39.1. Spectrum: Channels 11 and WIVM Channel 989. MCTV: Channel 21 and WIVM Channel 128. Games air 11pm Friday nights and multiple replays are scheduled for Saturdays and Sundays. Check your local listings. The game of the week can also be seen on WHS-TV — the Massillon Schools’ channel — every Friday night at 11pm (MCTV Channel 611 and 11).