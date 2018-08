CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It looks like another weekend of unsettled weather for us, starting on Friday.

A disturbance that produced numerous showers and thunderstorms in Indiana into late Thursday +night will be over our area Friday afternoon, producing the same activity here.

AccuWeather says the storms won’t last long, but you may see more than one of them as we head into the evening hours.

That threat for stormy weather is with us late Saturday and again through the day on Sunday.