Weekend Flash Flooding Impacts Kent, Other Areas

Flooding from heavy rain in the Belden Village area (Courtesy Jordan Miller News and Amanda and Joshua Parr)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No major reported impacts for Stark County.

But there was flooding and wind damage from thunderstorms on Saturday.

Water reportedly reached the tops of tires on cars in a parking lot near Kent State University.

Water on campus was reported to be eight inches deep.

And there were water rescues done on the south side of Ravenna

Also, trees fell on a house in Wooster and a car in Green.

No injuries reported.

Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties were under flood warnings, but no damage reports from there.

Other counties hit hard were Cuyahoga and Coshocton.