Weekend, July Shootings on Same Canton Street, Arrest Made
Lamont Buchanan Jr (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No arrests and no motive known in the shooting of a Canton man Saturday morning on Rem Circle NE.
38-year-old Dacius Smith was shot once in the chest.
Canton police say his injuries are serious.
It was on that same street back in July where 25-year-old Isaiah Heard was shot dead while coming to the aid of a female friend.
20-year-old Lamont Buchanan Jr of Akron is charged with murder in that case, jailed on a million dollars bond.