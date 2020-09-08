      Weather Alert

Weekend, July Shootings on Same Canton Street, Arrest Made

Jim Michaels
Sep 8, 2020 @ 7:15am
Lamont Buchanan Jr (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No arrests and no motive known in the shooting of a Canton man Saturday morning on Rem Circle NE.

38-year-old Dacius Smith was shot once in the chest.

Canton police say his injuries are serious.

It was on that same street back in July where 25-year-old Isaiah Heard was shot dead while coming to the aid of a female friend.

20-year-old Lamont Buchanan Jr of Akron is charged with murder in that case, jailed on a million dollars bond.

