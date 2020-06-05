Weekend Paving on 77 Means Ramp, Lane Closures
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – I-77 between Route 30 and Cleveland Avenue is a stretch of roadway to avoid this weekend.
The contractor is doing some paving on Southbound 77, closing the ramps from both Westbound and Eastbound Route 30 for the weekend starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
There will also be short-term intermittent closures on the exit ramps from Southbound 77 in that area.
Both of the ramps at Route 30 and the single ramp to Cleveland Avenue will see those closures.
There will also be lane closures on I-77.
Here are the closures and state detours from ODOT:
The following ramps will be closed for several hours between Friday evening, June 5 at 8 p.m. and Saturday evening, June 6 at 6 p.m. for milling and paving. These ramp closures will NOT occur at the same time:
- The ramp from I-77 southbound to State Route 800. The detour will be I-77 southbound to State Route 627 east to I-77 northbound to State Route 800.
- The ramp from I-77 southbound to U.S. 30 eastbound. The detour will be I-77 southbound to State Route 800 to I-77 northbound to U.S. 30 eastbound.
- The ramp from I-77 southbound to U.S. 30 westbound. The detour will be I-77 southbound to State Route 800 to I-77 northbound to U.S> 30 westbound.
The following ramps will be closed beginning Friday night, June 5 at 8 p.m. and continue through Monday morning, June 8 at 6 a.m.
- The ramp from U.S. 30 eastbound to I-77 southbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to State Route 172 to I-77 southbound.
- The ramp from U.S. 30 westbound to I-77 southbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to State Route 172 to I-77 southbound.