WEEKEND UPDATE: 11,000+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Steady

Jim Michaels
Sep 19, 2021 @ 5:03pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 11,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

404 of those case were from out of Stark County.

The active Ohio hospitalization figures indicate this fourth surge of the virus may be peaking.

That number has been in the 3500s for the last five days.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun Sept 19

Ohio: 1,347,205 cases (+4428)

Stark: 40,905 cases (+164)

Across the state: 3,522 active hospitalizations

Sat Sept 18

Ohio: 1,342,777 cases (+6716)

Stark: 40,741 cases (+240)

Across the state: 3,530 hospitalizations

