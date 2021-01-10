      Weather Alert

Weekend Update: 14,000 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Jan 10, 2021 @ 6:24pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus approaches 10,000 in Ohio, the state reported another 14,000 new cases over the weekend.

Stark County had 591 new cases.

Over 2.5-percent of the county and state has gotten the first vaccination.

Here are the Sunday numbers, compared to Friday’s:

Sun Jan 10 (increases vs. Friday numbers)

Ohio: 777.065 cases (+14,462),
9599 deaths (+55)

Stark: 23,061 cases (+591),
379 deaths (+2)

Vaccinations first dose: Ohio 297,013 (2.5%), Stark 10,122 (2.7%)

