Weekend Update: 14,000 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus approaches 10,000 in Ohio, the state reported another 14,000 new cases over the weekend.
Stark County had 591 new cases.
Over 2.5-percent of the county and state has gotten the first vaccination.
Here are the Sunday numbers, compared to Friday’s:
Sun Jan 10 (increases vs. Friday numbers)
Ohio: 777.065 cases (+14,462),
9599 deaths (+55)
Stark: 23,061 cases (+591),
379 deaths (+2)
Vaccinations first dose: Ohio 297,013 (2.5%), Stark 10,122 (2.7%)