WEEKEND UPDATE: 1800 New Cases Lowest in 4 Months, Death Count Appears Up to Date
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported under 2000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the fewest new cases since October 13.
Of those 1800 cases reported, 62 were out of Stark County.
the total death count now looks to be up to date, with over 16,000 Ohioans losing their lives, as attributed to the virus.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun Feb 14
Ohio: 939,350 cases (+1809),
16,346 deaths (+6)
Stark: 28,373 cases (+62),
792 deaths (+1)
Sat Feb 13
Ohio: 937,541 cases (+2799),
16,340 deaths (+1204 but 1125 from Nov, Dec)
Stark: 28.311 cases (+96),
791 deaths (+72 but ? from Nov, Dec)