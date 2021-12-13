      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: 4400 Hospitalized with Virus

Jim Michaels
Dec 13, 2021 @ 7:18am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 13,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.

For Saturday and Sunday, Stark County had 416 new cases.

Over 4400 hundred people are hospitalized, with 1200 in the ICU, with the highest hospitalization figures in northeast Ohio since the pandemic started.

Here are your weekend numbers:

Sun Dec 12

Ohio: 1,781,411 cases (+4972)

Stark: 56,110 cases (+175)

Sat Dec 11

Ohio: 1,776,439 cases (+8072)

Stark: 55,935 cases (+241)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
UPDATE: Homicide Victim in NW Canton Identified
Injuries From Canton House Fire on Thursday
First Lead Testing of Residents Near Republic Steel Plant
Superior Dairy Being Purchased by Michigan Milk Producers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On