WEEKEND UPDATE: 4400 Hospitalized with Virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 13,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend.
For Saturday and Sunday, Stark County had 416 new cases.
Over 4400 hundred people are hospitalized, with 1200 in the ICU, with the highest hospitalization figures in northeast Ohio since the pandemic started.
Here are your weekend numbers:
Sun Dec 12
Ohio: 1,781,411 cases (+4972)
Stark: 56,110 cases (+175)
Sat Dec 11
Ohio: 1,776,439 cases (+8072)
Stark: 55,935 cases (+241)