WEEKEND UPDATE: 6000+ New Cases in Ohio

Jim Michaels
Oct 25, 2021 @ 5:49am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Down go most of the numbers.

Ohio had just over 6000 new cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend, with 209 new cases out of Stark County.

Active hospitalizations have dropped below 2700.

Here are the weekend numbers, with corrected numbers from Friday:

Sun Oct 24

Ohio: 1,521,844 cases (+2540)

Stark: 46,766 cases (+85)

Across Ohio: 2625 active hospitalizations

Sat Oct 23

Ohio: 1,519,304 cases (+3466)

Stark: 46,681 cases (+124)

Correction:

Fri Oct 22

Ohio: 1,515,838 cases (+4078), 23,955 deaths (+339)

Stark: 46,557 cases (+115), 1064 deaths (+8)

