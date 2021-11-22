WEEKEND UPDATE: 9400 New Cases, Hospitalizations Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Case numbers and hospitalizations, higher.
The state reported nearly 9400 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, with Stark County having nearly 400 new cases Saturday and Sunday.
Current hospitalizations in Ohio which had fallen to nearly 2000 are back up over 3000.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun Nov 21
Ohio: 1,642,867 cases (+3797)
Stark: 50,962 cases (+153)
Across Ohio: 3071 current hospitalizations
Sat Nov 20
Ohio: 1,639,070 cases (+5590)
Stark: 50,809 cases (+242)
Fri Nov 19
Ohio: 1,633,480 cases (+6429), 26,063 deaths (+250)
Stark: 50,567 cases (+254), 1151 deaths (+9)