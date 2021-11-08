WEEKEND UPDATE: Cases, Hospitalizations Up
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported over 7000 new cases of coronavirus Saturday and Sunday.
The numbers have been up the last several days.
Hospitalizations are back up.
They were in the 2300s for about a week. but they’re back above 2600.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun Nov 7
Ohio: 1,572,197 cases (+4363)
Stark: 48,410 cases (+147)
Across Ohio: current hospitalizations 2802
Sat Nov 6
Ohio: 1,567,834 cases (+2791)
Stark: 48,263 cases (+68)
Fri Nov 5
Ohio: 1,565,043 cases (+4348), 25,067 deaths (+304)
Stark: 48,195 cases (+115), 1120 deaths (+22)