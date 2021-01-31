      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Daily Virus Numbers Down to Early November Levels

Jim Michaels
Jan 31, 2021 @ 6:25pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You have to go back to early November to find coronavirus case numbers as low as they were on Sunday.

The state reported 3011 daily cases, with Stark County having 78 of them.

Case numbers in Ohio are closing in on the 900,000 mark.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun Jan 31

Ohio: 895,792 cases (+3011),
11,175 deaths (+54)

Stark: 26,971 cases (+78),
466 deaths (+14)

Sat Jan 30

Ohio: 892,781 cases (+4191),
11,121 deaths (+51)

Stark: 26,893 cases (+128),
452 deaths (+1)

