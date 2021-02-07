WEEKEND UPDATE: For Sunday, Fewest New Cases in State, Stark Since October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Sunday, the state reported the fewest cases of coronavirus since late October, with 2138 new cases.
Same for Stark County, at 65 new cases.
Over a million Ohioans have now been vaccinated against the virus, having received at last the first dose.
On Sunday, 8.9-percent of the population had gotten one or two shots.
Here are the Saturday and Sunday reports:
Sun Feb 7
Ohio: 920,217 cases (+2138),
11,659 deaths (+7)
Stark: 27,771 cases (+65),
467 deaths (same)
Sat Feb 6
Ohio: 918,079 cases (+3549),
11,652 deaths (+81)
Stark: 27,706 cases (+134),
467 deaths (same)