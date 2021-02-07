      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: For Sunday, Fewest New Cases in State, Stark Since October

Jim Michaels
Feb 7, 2021 @ 5:29pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – On Sunday, the state reported the fewest cases of coronavirus since late October, with 2138 new cases.

Same for Stark County, at 65 new cases.

Over a million Ohioans have now been vaccinated against the virus, having received at last the first dose.

On Sunday, 8.9-percent of the population had gotten one or two shots.

Here are the Saturday and Sunday reports:

Sun Feb 7

Ohio: 920,217 cases (+2138),
11,659 deaths (+7)

Stark: 27,771 cases (+65),
467 deaths (same)

Sat Feb 6

Ohio: 918,079 cases (+3549),
11,652 deaths (+81)

Stark: 27,706 cases (+134),
467 deaths (same)

