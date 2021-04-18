WEEKEND UPDATE: Lowest New Case Figure in 1 Month+
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Sunday.
The state health department added nearly 1100 cases to the total, with 33 cases out of Stark County.
On Saturday, nearly 2000 new cases were reported.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun April 18
Ohio: 1,053,175 cases (+1076),
18,991 deaths
Stark: 31,470 cases (+33),
895 deaths
Sat April 17
Ohio: 1,052,099 cases (+1987),
18,991 deaths
Stark: 31,437 cases (+52),
895 deaths