WEEKEND UPDATE: Lowest New Case Figure in 1 Month+

Jim Michaels
Apr 18, 2021 @ 6:35pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in over a month on Sunday.

The state health department added nearly 1100 cases to the total, with 33 cases out of Stark County.

On Saturday, nearly 2000 new cases were reported.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun April 18

Ohio: 1,053,175 cases (+1076),
18,991 deaths

Stark: 31,470 cases (+33),
895 deaths

Sat April 17

Ohio: 1,052,099 cases (+1987),
18,991 deaths

Stark: 31,437 cases (+52),
895 deaths

