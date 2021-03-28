      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Saturday, Sunday Numbers Drop Back From Friday’s

Jim Michaels
Mar 28, 2021 @ 2:47pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After taking a leap up to 2742 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the numbers settled down over the weekend.

The number of new cases on BOTH Saturday and Sunday was just over 2700.

Stark county had 66 new cases.

Anyone age 16 and over is now eligible to try and schedule an appointment for a vaccination shot.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun March 28

Ohio: 1,011,622 cases (+1019),
18,526 deaths

Stark: 30,488 cases (+20),
881 deaths

Sat March 27

Ohio: 1,010,603 cases (+1690),
18,526 deaths

Stark: 30,468 cases (+46),
881 deaths

