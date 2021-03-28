WEEKEND UPDATE: Saturday, Sunday Numbers Drop Back From Friday’s
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After taking a leap up to 2742 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the numbers settled down over the weekend.
The number of new cases on BOTH Saturday and Sunday was just over 2700.
Stark county had 66 new cases.
Anyone age 16 and over is now eligible to try and schedule an appointment for a vaccination shot.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun March 28
Ohio: 1,011,622 cases (+1019),
18,526 deaths
Stark: 30,488 cases (+20),
881 deaths
Sat March 27
Ohio: 1,010,603 cases (+1690),
18,526 deaths
Stark: 30,468 cases (+46),
881 deaths