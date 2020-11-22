WEEKEND UPDATE: Significant Numbers, But No New Records Set
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No records set, but Stark County had over 450 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend, while the state had nearly 16,000 across Saturday’s and Sunday’s reports.
The state reported 41 new deaths for the weekend.
The Department of Health still says their numbers are incomplete.
Here’s the Saturday and Sunday report:
Sun Nov 22 (list is not complete, thousands still being rechecked)
Ohio: 351,419 cases (+8133), 5996 deaths (+41)
Stark: 8122 cases (+263), 197 deaths (same)
Sat Nov 21 (list is not complete, thousands still being rechecked)
Ohio: 343,286 cases (+7863), 5955 deaths (same)
Stark: 7859 cases (+204), 197 deaths (+2)