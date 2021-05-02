WEEKEND UPDATE: Stark Case Total Now Over 32,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s coronavirus case total topped 32,000 over the weekend.
There were 80 new cases here, taking the total to 32,043.
The state had 1700 cases Saturday and just under a thousand on Sunday.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun May 2
Ohio: 1.075,004 cases (+985),
19,284 deaths
Stark: 32,043 cases (+37),
907 deaths
Sat May 1
Ohio: 1,074,019 cases (+1707),
19,284 deaths
Stark: 32,006 cases (+43),
907 deaths