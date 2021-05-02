      Weather Alert

WEEKEND UPDATE: Stark Case Total Now Over 32,000

Jim Michaels
May 2, 2021 @ 2:57pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County’s coronavirus case total topped 32,000 over the weekend.

There were 80 new cases here, taking the total to 32,043.

The state had 1700 cases Saturday and just under a thousand on Sunday.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun May 2

Ohio: 1.075,004 cases (+985),
19,284 deaths

Stark: 32,043 cases (+37),
907 deaths

Sat May 1

Ohio: 1,074,019 cases (+1707),
19,284 deaths

Stark: 32,006 cases (+43),
907 deaths

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Tuscarawas Doctor Found Not Guilty at Trial
15 to Life for Canton Man Who Viciously Beat Man from Akron to Death
Louisville Man Dies in Portage County Crash
Early Morning Homicide under Investigation in Canton