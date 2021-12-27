WEEKEND UPDATE: Stark Total Cases Top 60,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has now had over 60,000 reported coronavirus cases since the pandemic started.
747 new cases were reported over the weekend.
The state had over 20,000 new cases Saturday and Sunday-combined, with 443 new deaths reported on Friday.
Over 4700 Ohioans are actively hospitalized.
Here are your holiday weekend numbers:
Sun Dec 26
Ohio: 1,931,908 cases (+20,917 from Friday)
Stark: 60,288 cases (+747 cases from Friday)
Across the state: 4774 current hospitalizations
Sat Dec 25
no report
Fri Dec 24
Ohio: 1,910,991 cases (+14,414), 28,720 deaths (+443)
Stark: 59,541 cases (+348), 1271 deaths (+11)