WEEKEND UPDATE: Under 14,000 New Cases for Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported under 14,000 new cases of coronavirus in its Saturday and Sunday updates combined.
The figures haven’t been that low since early December.
261 of those new weekend cases were out of Stark County.
Active hospitalizations have dropped to around 4200.
Here are your weekend numbers, as well as Friday’s:
Sun Jan 30
Ohio: 2,576,245 total cases (+5224)
Stark: 78,136 total cases (+105)
Across Ohio: 4206 current hospitalizations
Sat Jan 29
Ohio: 2,571,021 total cases (+8609)
Stark: 78,031 total cases (+156)
Across Ohio: 4173 current hospitalizations
Fri Jan 28
Ohio: 2,562,412 total cases (+9440), 33,071 deaths (+582)
Stark: 77,875 total cases (+143), 1503 deaths (+46)
Across Ohio: 4528 current hospitalizations