WEEKEND UPDATE: Under 400 New Cases

Jim Michaels
Jun 20, 2021 @ 5:02pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 400 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, with 11 of those cases out of Stark County.

The percentage of Ohioans fully vaccinated has now topped 43-percent, while those getting at least the first shot is just over 47-percent.

Here are the weekend numbers:

Sun June 20

Ohio: 1,108,902 cases (+166),
20,166 deaths

Stark: 33,338 cases (+6),
929 deaths

Sat June 19

Ohio: 1,108,736 (+208),
20,166 deaths

Stark: 33,332 cases (+5),
929 deaths

