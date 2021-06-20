WEEKEND UPDATE: Under 400 New Cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state reported just under 400 new coronavirus cases over the weekend, with 11 of those cases out of Stark County.
The percentage of Ohioans fully vaccinated has now topped 43-percent, while those getting at least the first shot is just over 47-percent.
Here are the weekend numbers:
Sun June 20
Ohio: 1,108,902 cases (+166),
20,166 deaths
Stark: 33,338 cases (+6),
929 deaths
Sat June 19
Ohio: 1,108,736 (+208),
20,166 deaths
Stark: 33,332 cases (+5),
929 deaths